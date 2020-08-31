Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez placed a $1.7 billion bid to acquire the New York Mets and the actress announced that they withdrew.
“Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!!,” Lopez wrote on Instagram.
She continued, “The consortium said that they are disappointed to not be part of the revitalization of New York City and provide an exhilarating experience for the fans and wish the Wilpon family and the entire Mets organization well.”
The power couple was apart of an investor group which included the co-founder of Glaceau, Mike Repole, and NFL stars Travis Kelce and DeMarco Murray. But they withdrew their bid on Friday.
Jennifer Lopez was dragged shortly after her announcement because she made it shortly after news broke that Chadwick Boseman lost his four-year battle to colon cancer.
There’s a possibility that she just didn’t catch wind of it yet at the time that she posted her announcement.
She came through the next day with a tribute post dedicated to the fallen actor.