Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez placed a $1.7 billion bid to acquire the New York Mets and the actress announced that they withdrew.

“Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!!,” Lopez wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “The consortium said that they are disappointed to not be part of the revitalization of New York City and provide an exhilarating experience for the fans and wish the Wilpon family and the entire Mets organization well.”

The power couple was apart of an investor group which included the co-founder of Glaceau, Mike Repole, and NFL stars Travis Kelce and DeMarco Murray. But they withdrew their bid on Friday.

Jennifer Lopez was dragged shortly after her announcement because she made it shortly after news broke that Chadwick Boseman lost his four-year battle to colon cancer.

There’s a possibility that she just didn’t catch wind of it yet at the time that she posted her announcement.

Put aside the fact Chadwick Boseman died…. what made Jennifer Lopez think we gave a damn about her not being able to buy a baseball team in the middle of a pandemic?



In the middle of racial injustice?



In the middle of a recession?



Is it crack Jenny? — We me and Milano (@eleven8) August 29, 2020

Hey Jenny from the block, we are a little busy tonight being broken-hearted that an icon died. Maybe check the news next time. — Jessica💜 (@Cali_Girl090) August 29, 2020

Read the fucking room.



Omg, we are so disappointed that we couldn’t buy a MLB team for millions of dollars during a pandemic where people are out of work, facing evictions, and dying. Gtfoh. — TIANA 🐝💛 (@_tianastewart) August 29, 2020

She came through the next day with a tribute post dedicated to the fallen actor.