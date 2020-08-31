Since Tekashi 69’s release, he has been on almost every persons’ radar. The rapper has been trolling nonstop since his release from prison, picking an argument with almost every celebrity in the industry …. except Nicki Minaj and Akon of course.

Recently, Durk and a few other Chicago celebrities made it known that 6ix9ine was not welcomed in Chicago after the “FeFe” rapper posted a video of him pouring liquor out for all of the Chicago “fallen soldiers.” Shortly after, 6ix9ine got into an online dispute with Lil Reese, one of the Chicago celebrities who made it known that Snitch9 was not welcome in their city.

Lil Durk, later on, revealed that 6ix9ine’s team allegedly reached out to him, offering him $3 million to troll along with Tekashi 69. “That b*tch ass n***a label call me. Somebody from his camp. I ain’t gonna say his label. Somebody from his camp called somebody from my camp talkin’ ’bout they’ll give me $3M to keep trolling with this ni**a.”

Advertisement

Well, it seems as though Lil Durk isn’t the only one, as Lil Tjay seems to have gone through a similar encounter with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s team. “They did the same sh*t with me!!!! F*ck his money,” Lil Tjay posted on a video of Durk airing out the troll king’s team.

Would you take the money?