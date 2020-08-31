Despite experiencing gun violence herself, Megan Thee Stallion used her platform to advocate for victims of police brutality and injustices.

Live Nation and TIDAL put together virtual show headlined by the Houston rapper, and them knees seem to be working just fine.

Meg ran through a slew of her hits including “Savage,” “Cash Sh*t,” “Big Ole Freak,” and more. But the highlight of the performance was when the screen lit up and read, “this shit is exhausting,” before the names of the Black Lives Matter movement appeared on the screen: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, and Jacob Blake.

Each name was paired with a description of the incident and the dates. The tribute ended with a burning question that needs an answer. “Why is it so hard being Black in America?”

“Sometimes being a public figure, you don’t wanna say the wrong thing because you don’t want to be insensitive to people or get too opinionated,” Megan Thee Stallion told NME back in July. “But I will always say what I feel. I don’t speak on things that I don’t know about, and I won’t speak on things I don’t believe in.”