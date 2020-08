As recently reported by TMZ Sports, New York Jets “giant” rookie Mekhi Becton has copped a two pound, solid gold “BIG TICKET” medallion and chain with over 120 carats of diamonds for almost a whopping half million dollars.

The 6’7″, 360 lb. Jets rookie copped the massive bling from Jason of Beverly Hills to honor his entrance into the big leagues under his infamous nom de plume.

