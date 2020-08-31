As the NFL season nears its launch, quarterback Baker Mayfield is the latest star player to speak against racial inequities.

The Cleveland Browns leader made a statement prior to the team’s practice at FirstEnergy Stadium calling for every American citizen to do their part.

“We believe it is the duty of every American to peacefully stand up, speak out, address injustice, especially those resulting from racial inequities and ending in violence,” Mayfield said on behalf of the team.

According to ESPN, Mayfield’s plea continued after the practice concluded.

“That just shows that you’re in it with them. It’s not a separated or it’s not a one-sided movement,” said Mayfield. “I can’t put myself in their shoes for some of the inequalities that they have gone through and some of the things they have gone through, but I am trying to do the best I can by hearing their stories and sharing that. That’s the best part about it is hearing their stories so I can really start to feel their frustration and anger and push forward with them because that is what it’s about. It is about all trying to create change together and be that solution.”

Mayfield has also vowed to kneel once the season kicks off next week where the Browns will play against the Baltimore Ravens.