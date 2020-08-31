SOURCE SPORTS: Carmelo Anthony Said to Draw Interest from Knicks But He Wants to Return to Portland

SOURCE SPORTS: Carmelo Anthony Said to Draw Interest from Knicks But He Wants to Return to Portland

The 2020 NBA season is over for Carmelo Anthony after he and the Portland Trailblazers took the series L to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. While Melo wants to return to Portland, his old love in the New York Knicks want him back.

The New York Post reports the Knicks and Leon Rose are aiming to make a play in a Melo reunion in Madison Square Garden. What doesn’t look too promising for the Knicks is Melo enjoyed his stay in Portland, stating he “found a home.”

“I pray that it can be Portland; I think I found a home in Portland,” Anthony said. “I think you saw it, why this is a good fit for me. Whenever you find a situation that’s comfortable and allows you to be who you are, you want to stay in that situation. There’s no need to try different things when something is working.”

Advertisement

Melo inked a non-guaranteed deal with the Blazers in November after the team’s season got off to a rocky start. He would be a helpful piece throughout the season and came up big in the team’s postseason push. That followed being ousted from the NBA by the Houston Rockets and the belief he could not perform at an NBA level.

Congrats to Melo on a successful season and looking forward to seeing you run it back.