Leonard Fournette’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has come to an end.

The Jaguars announced on Monday morning that they have cut the former running back after failing to trade him during the offseason.

We have waived RB Leonard Fournette. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 31, 2020

Fournette, the No. 4 overall pick in 2017, is entering his fourth NFL season. Fournette had his best season in 2019 with 1,152 yards on 265 attempts, but he faltered a bit down the stretch.

With Fournette out of the picture, the Jaguars’ backfield consists of second-year backs Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo, veteran pass-catching back Chris Thompson, and undrafted free agent James Robinson.

By cutting Fournette in training camp, that leaves him with very little time to find a new home before the NFL season starts on September 10th.

Fournette’s release comes a day after the Jaguars traded pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Vikings for draft picks.

It appears the Jaguars are in the midst of a transitional year. Hopefully, that will not be the case of Fournette.