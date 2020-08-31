SOURCE SPORTS: Jamal Murray Credits 50 Point Game to His Kicks That Feature Images of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

We’re going to have our first game 7 in the NBA bubble thanks in part to Jamal Murray.

Murray scored 50 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 119-107 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. Murray shot 17 of 24 and made 9 of 12 three-pointers as part of his monster 50-burger.

After the game, Murray gave an emotional postgame interview giving credit to his performance thanks to his sneakers that featured images of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“These shoes give me life,” he said through tears. “Even though these people are gone, they give me life. They help me find strength.”

“We found something we’re fighting for as the NBA, as a collective unit…and I use these shoes as a symbol to keep fighting all around the world.”



– Jamal Murray after Denver's Game 6 win. pic.twitter.com/rkwPn9QuHX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 31, 2020

“We found something we’re fighting for as the NBA, as a collective unit,” Murray said, adding that the shoes serve as a reminder of that fight and the work ahead.”It’s not going to take one night,” Murray said. “We’ve been trying to fight for 400 years.”

Murray has scored 50 points, 42 points, and 50 points over the Nuggets’ last three games. He and Donovan Mitchell have been trading huge games throughout this series. Mitchell had 57 points in Game 1 and 51 points in Game 4. He even scored 44 in the Game 6 loss.

Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday night.