Life in a bubble can be extremely tough.

LeBron James told reporters this weekend that he often thinks about leaving the bubble.

Lakers’ LeBron James on whether he was ready to leave bubble after Bucks refused to play: “I’ve had numerous nights & days thinking about leaving. I think everyone has, including you (media) guys. There’s not 1 person who hasn’t (thought), “I’ve got to get the hell out of here.’” pic.twitter.com/qKIZzlzRp1 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 30, 2020

“I’ve had numerous nights and days thinking about leaving the bubble,” said James, according to Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. “I think everyone has, including you [media] guys. I don’t think, it’s not one person a mind that says, ‘I’ve gotta get the hell out of here.’ It probably crosses my mind about once a day.”

James has previously referred to bubble life as a “huge challenge.”

“I miss the hell out of my family,” James said earlier this month. “My wife, my kids, my mother, and so on, and so on. So, it’s a huge challenge.”

For anyone keeping score, today marks day 51 in the NBA bubble, so you can’t blame James, or anyone else, for developing cabin fever.

Thankfully for James is that the league plans to allow a limited number of family members to join players in Orlando after the first round of the playoffs is in the books. So for James, a reunion with his family is on the horizon.

With the Lakers contending for a NBA championship in the bubble, James can expect another month or so in the bubble.