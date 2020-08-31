There has been nonstop talk about the fate of our country, depending on who wins the upcoming election in November. Many celebrities have been openly showing support for candidates who other celebrities have openly stated they do not support. All together, everyone has been pushing the urge for everyone to participate in this upcoming election. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll canceled Saturday’s practice with his team, to encourage his players to go register to vote.

“All of our players will be officially registered today. That’s a start. Sixty days to march, a commitment to vote,” Pete Carroll explained to the press. “And really, law enforcement is a huge issue to our guys, because they’re frightened for their lives. They’re frightened for the lives of their loved ones and their children. They’re frightened because they don’t know what’s going to happen because of what we continue to see. So they’re crying out, again, and calling for us white people to figure it out and to listen, and to fix all of the obvious problems that we know.”

Since the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha Wisconsin, many teams across the sports world have decided to boycott their games to stand in solidarity with Jacob Blake, protesting against police brutality…..again.

“I’m calling on you, all coaches,” Carroll begins. “Let’s step up, no more being quiet, no more being afraid to talk to topics, no more, you know, I’m a little bit kind of, I might lose my job over this because I’ve taken a stand here. Screw it. We can’t do that anymore. And maybe if we do, we can be a leadership group, a leadership group that stands out, and maybe others will follow us.”

At the end of the day, each Seahawk player was registered to vote. Are you registered to vote?