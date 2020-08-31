Spike Lee had the honor of working with Chadwick Boseman on his last film, Da 5 Bloods.

The renowned director recalled working with Boseman, best known for his Black Panther role as T’Challa. Shortly after dedicating Michael Jackson’s, “Gone Too Soon,” to the actor, Spike admitted that he was “floored by the crushing news and loss of a great brother.”

“We filmed Da 5 Bloods in Thailand, and it was hot, jungles, mountains, and Chadwick was there with us all the way. I never, ever suspected that anything was wrong. No one knew he was going through treatment, chemotherapy,” Lee shared.

He added, “A trooper. He never complained. He was there every single minute, in the moment, and his performance is testament to what he put into that role and all his roles.”

Spike Lee revealed that there was a moving scene featuring Chadwick, but had to be edited out because of a Marvin Gaye sample. “That scene got me when we were shooting it,” Lee recalled. “Watching that again this morning just tore me up.”

Lee concluded, “We miss you, Chadwick, we’re going to celebrate your life.”

According to a statement made on the actor’s official social media accounts, the beloved superhero actor died in his home surrounded by his wife and family.

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” a statement read. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the statement continued. “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”