Tyrese returns with a new single that tackles the nation’s social unrest and the lives lost to police brutality. The new single is titled “Legendary” and features CeeLo Green.

The new song highlights the two Americas while capturing the motions of Black America. Tyrese’s rapping alter-ego, Black Ty, makes his presence felt on the single, which is all sewn together by CeeLo on the hook.

The new release is paired with a video directed by Deon Taylor, which captures the experiences that many are facing today. The short film lasts exactly eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin spent with his knee pressed into George Floyd’s neck.

“Legendary is powerful because the music and the video are meant to shift how we are seen,” Tyrese said of the new release. “We’re in the middle of a revolution. As Black people we are fighting two pandemics: COVID-19 and Systemic Racism. The video painfully underscores the plight of our community, while asserting that Black Lives Matter. As for the music? The proudest moment of my life is when attorney Benjamin Crump said ‘Legendary’ is the new anthem of the movement.”

“Legendary” comes before the release of another single “Black Excellence” featuring Rick Ross, scheduled to drop in October and a new album later this year.

You can hear the new single and see the video below.