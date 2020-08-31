One thing about DaBaby, he’s going to give his all in a performance. That was the case for Sunday’s 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, bringing the North Carolina native and one of the hottest stars on the planet to a remote stage.

DaBaby brought a trio of singles from Blame It On Baby to his performance in “PEEPHOLE,” “Blind” and “Rockstar.” Joining him for his performance was the Jabbawockeez expanding their performances together.

Unfortunately for DaBaby, he did not take home a VMA, however, you can see his stellar performance below.

