[WATCH] The Weeknd Calls For Justice For Jacob Blake And Breonna Taylor In MTV VMAs Speech

During MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday, international crooner The Weeknd demanded justice for Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake during his appearance on this year’s virtual show.

The Weeknd, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, won two awards; Video of The Year and Best R&B Video. Tesfaye said that because of the current climate of the country, there really wasn’t much to celebrate about. After accepting both awards, The “Blinding Lights” singer called for justice for Breonna Taylor, the EMT worker shot in her home by Louisville Police while she was asleep and Jacob Blake, the 29 year old father who was shot four times by Kenosha Police in front of his children.

No arrests have been made in either case.

