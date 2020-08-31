Bompton is headed back to the forefront as YG has announced October 2 will be the release of his fifth studio album, MY LIFE 4HUNNID.

To keep fans ready for the release of the album, YG has released the video for his new single “Equinox” featuring Day Sulan. Sulan is the latest rapper to sign to YG’s 4HUNNID label and you should already be familiar due to her appearance on “Her Story” from YG’s last effort 4Real 4Real.

“Equinox” follows his latest single “SWAG” and “Laugh Know, Kry Later!”

You can watch the new release video below.