Big Sean and the late Naya Rivera were engaged for a short period of time, and their public breakup inspired his catchy tune, “IDFWU.”

Sean did an interview with Vulture in promotion of his upcoming Detroit 2 album and he addressed his ex-lover’s death, which he admits he’s “still processing a lot of that.”

“She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her,” he said. “It wasn’t a diss to her. I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it.”

Advertisement

He gave more insight on their relationship citing that they were young and public opinions didn’t help their situation. “We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song,” he added.

After the Glee actress’ passing, Big Sean wrote a heartfelt tribute to her on his Instagram. “Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.” He added, “I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya 💙🙏🏾”