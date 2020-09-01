It was just last night that the ladies brought out the all-white open toe sandals and their box braids to listen to two of R&B’s favorite women in the industry, Brandy and Monica. The two women had a record-breaking Verzuz TV battle with 1.2 million viewers.

Not only was it nice to see the two women come together, but also uplift everyone around during a hard time after hearing about the passing of our Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman.

The two R&B Divas paid tribute to our loved ones who we have lost in the entertainment industry after playing a Brandy classic. One of Brandy’s ten poems she read last night really caught fans’ eye as it read. “We are attached to our moments to see our loved ones in our day. The names swarm into shapes, clouds, into smiles, into colors. But I feel like sounds and numbers next to names whisper that they are all still with us,” Brandy begins.

With a tearful expression, Brandy continued, “Number 24 and Number 8, Kobe Bryant. Number 2, Gianna Bryant. Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman. Nipsey Hussle, Lashawn Daniels, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and all the loved ones we have lost, this song is dedicated to them,” said Brandy as she began to play her song “Missing You.”

We have lost so many loved ones, it is important to love each other, each and every day. Rest In Power to all of our sisters and brothers.