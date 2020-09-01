Authorities are stooping down to desperate levels to cover up Breonna Taylor’s case.

Her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, was involved in the no-knock raid which took the 26-years-old life. Glover shot at the gunmen and was arrested and faced 10 years and probation. But they agreed to let him off the hook if he named Taylor as a co-defendant in a drug trafficking ring in April.

Court documents indicate that Taylor lived 10 miles away from an abandoned warehouse and vacant houses where the crime syndicate sold drugs.

The 30-year-old turned down the plea deal. Sam Aguiar, the attorney representing the Taylor family in the wrongful death lawsuit, blasted Louisville officials for “the lengths to which those within the police department and Commonwealth’s Attorney went to after Breonna Taylor’s killing to try and paint a picture of her which was vastly different than the woman she truly was.”

“The fact that they would try to even represent that she was a co-defendant in a criminal case more than a month after she died is absolutely disgusting,” Aguiar said.

Glover told the Louisville Courier-Journal that the police are trying to blame him for their actions. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove, and former Detective Brett Hankison were the men who gunned down Breonna Taylor eight times.

“The police are trying to make it out to be my fault and turning the whole community out here making it look like I brought this to Breonna’s door,” Glover said.

“There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there.”

Glover denied any wrongdoing after being accused of using her address to receive illegal packages. “Nothing ever been illegal there,” he told the Courier-Journal. “Getting shoes and clothes coming through the mail is not illegal. Nothing illegal at all.”