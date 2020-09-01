After interviewing Joe Biden, Cardi B is continuing to use her platform to encourage voting this November. Teaming with her label, Atlantic Records, Cardi has aligned with the ATL Votes platform to encourage voter registration.
“Let me tell you something: state deadlines are coming very quick,” she said in a video on Atlantic’s Instagram. “So make sure y’all click the link in the bio so y’all can register to vote.”
Atlantic chimed in, “Ya heard from @iamcardib. Your vote MATTERS – click the link in bio to check your voter registration and your polling location at @headcountorg!”
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Cardi B and Atlantic Records Teaming Up to Encourage Voting
