Donald Trump has shown that he doesn’t think black lives matter through his actions, and now he basically said it.

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, POTUS dragged the “Marxist organization.”

“The first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter, I said, ‘That’s a terrible name.’ It’s so discriminatory. It’s bad for Black people. It’s bad for everybody.”

Donald spent a lot of time in the interview denouncing the peaceful national protests that erupted in response to the numerous police-involved shootings. “Biden won’t calm things down. They will take over. They will have won,” Trump said about his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. “If Biden gets in, they will have won.”

Donald Trump continued saying he won’t stand for the revolution. “They will have taken over your cities. It’s a revolution,” he continued. “You understand that. It’s a revolution. And the people of this country will not stand for that.”