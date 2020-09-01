HBO Max is set to reunite the cast of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air for a reunion special to commemorate the show’s 30th anniversary.

Will Smith, along with series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro are all set to be a part of the special, as well as DJ Jazzy Jeff. The special is going to be taped on September 10 and will air sometime around Thanksgiving.

HBO Max says that the special will contain some music, some dancing, and some surprise guests. Executives from Will Smith’s production studio Westbrook Media will be executive producers.

The Fresh Prince Reunion Special comes after news of a Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot, which is set to be produced by Westbrook Media. The reboot will be reimagined as a drama and is based on a viral trailer made by Fresh Prince fan Morgan Cooper.

This is just one of the few reunions HBO has in store for audiences. The streaming company also announced that the cast from the popular drama, The West Wing, will come together for a filmed theatrical performance in October to raise awareness for Michelle Obama’s organization When We All Vote. HBO Max also announced that a reunion special of the hit sitcom, Friends, is in the works as well. It was supposed to release back in May but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.