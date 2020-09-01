Gucci Mane is Name in Wrongful Death Lawsuit for South Carolina Club Shooting

Gucci Mane and fellow Atlanta rapper, Foogiano, have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit following a fatal shooting at a South Carolina club.

Mykala Bell’s estate filed the lawsuit stating that she was standing near the stage when Foogiano was performing and someone opened fire. Bell, 23, and a 51-year-old security guard were killed. Eight other bystanders reportedly suffered injuries, according to the Associated Press.

Kezavion Cooper, 22, was charged for what is believed to be a gang-related incident.

The reason the artists were named in the suit is because concertgoers were allegedly not searched thoroughly for weapons. “As a result, dangerous persons were permitted inside the club with deadly weapons,” the lawsuit claims.

Although Guwop never took the stage, he’s cited as a promoter for the event and the suit also names Cooper and the Lavish Lounge’s “owners, managers, operators, independent contractors, and/or security companies” for negligence.

The young mother of two’s estate is seeking general, special, compensatory, consequential, economic, and punitive damages available under South Carolina law, as per Greenville News.

Bell’s estate alleges that all parties named failed to provide adequate security and “[permitted] criminal activity” which resulted in the fatalities.