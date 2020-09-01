HDBeenDope is diving into video gaming with his music as his fan-favorite “0200 FDR Drive” was featured on ESPN2 and the official NBA 2K League Twitch and YouTube channels.



HD also performed “0200 FDR Drive” and “Hollywood” on the NBA 2K League Finals broadcast on Friday.

“I’m an avid 2k player, so you can only imagine how surreal it was when I found out they wanted to work with me for the 2k League event,” HDBeenDope said. “I always wanted to have one of my songs on NBA 2k but to find out I was going to be working with them on content was more than I could’ve imagined.

“I sit in my room and create these records as my therapy and somehow it landed me opportunities like this one. It reassures my belief that one should focus on leveling up, the necessary tools seem to appear each time you hit a new level. Thirteen year old me wouldn’t believe what’s going on, I’m just trying to keep shocking him.”



The 2K League’s had a total prize pool of $920,000, with the champions receiving $420,000. The remaining 500K was split between the teams that qualified for the 2020 Playoffs.



For more information on the 2020 NBA 2K League Playoffs and Finals delivered by DoorDash, click here.

Advertisement

You can hear “0020 FDR Drive” below.