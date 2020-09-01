Jackie Robinson Biopic ’42’ to Get Re-Released in Theaters in Honor of Chadwick Boseman

AMC Theaters plans to honor Chadwick Boseman by re-releasing the Jackie Robinson biopic, 42, in theaters.

The movie theater chain did a social media poll asking fans which non-Black Panther movie they enjoyed that Boseman starred in. 42 topped other films like Get On Up and Marshall.

Warner Bros and Legendary Studios are partnering with AMC to make the movie available in over 300 locations, which are the only ones open as the coronavirus closure lifts. Movie tickets will be discounted to $5.

Chadwick Boseman’s 42 co-star, Harrison Ford, described the beloved actor as “compelling, powerful, and truthful as the characters he chose to play. His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told.”

The Jackie Robinson Foundation also praised the Black Panther for being a professional and absorbing “every story, every memory, and every photo and film excerpt he could consume to help translate the soul of an American hero.”