In the year 2016, Jermaine Dupri shook up the industry with his new show, The Rap Game, which gave five teenagers a shot at the music entertainment industry. Five seasons, five winners later Jermaine Dupri reflects on the potential of his contestants during an interview with HipHopDX.

When Dupri was asked if he was surprised at the level of success that his former contestants have received following the show J.D. responded by saying, “It’s supposed to happen,” after further explaining the point of his show. “That’s how I look at it. People ask me if I’m surprised all the time. I’m not surprised because I picked them. I don’t think people realize it. The funniest part about this whole thing is that people keep acting like, especially with J.I.”

Although the arising New York artist was not the winner of the second season of The Rap Game Jermaine Dupri continues to explain how he gets asked about him the most, fans wonder if the So So Def mogul regrets his decision. “People don’t understand, I personally picked this guy to be on my TV show. I knew exactly what he was way before anybody. Before he even knew what he was. I knew exactly what he was… Every time I see him doing something, I’m 100 percent ecstatic about it because I love seeing how they go from…that’s my thing. I love seeing people go from scratch to being successful. When I started, I had a vision that they could always be that,” Dupri added.

Another artist from The Rap Game killing it right now is Atlanta rapper, Mulatto who just released her debut studio album, Queen of Da South.

Mulatto actually won her season of The Rap Game but decided not to sign with Jermaine Dupri because she wanted full control over her career and made claims in the past that there wasn’t enough money involved. Ok sis!