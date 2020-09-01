Brandy & Monica were joined by millions to help celebrate their illustrious catalogs. Before the celebration began, they were joined by Democratic VP nominee, Kamala Harris. Senator Harris, who appeared on the screen behind them, wished the two R&B legends well on their historic night, in addition to emphasizing the vital nature of voting.

“I just wanted to thank you ladies, you queens, you stars,” said Harris. “Thank you for doing this for When We All Vote. It’s so important for everyone. You both used your voice in such a powerful way, and an extension of our voices is our vote.”

Verzuz recently partnered with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative. 100% of sales from Brandy & Monica’s limited Verzuz merch are going to our forever First Lady’s campaign.

Advertisement

“We understand the importance of people getting out and voting right now,” Monica stated. “And they feel so helpless right now, but that’s how you help yourself, help your community, help your brothers and sisters.”

While Brandy could not help but to “fangirl” at the moment, she echoed the same sentiment. Sen. Kamala Harris donned a Howard University crewneck, repping her HBCU alma mater.