It’s great to have innovative friends, isn’t it? 2 Chainz would know. He recently got an early birthday present from close friend, Kanye West. Although the Grammy Award wining rapper’s birthday is not until Sep. 12th, Yeezy decided that the ATL rapper should unwrap this gift before then.

“Woke up to a really dope present- Virgo season is upon us,” captioned 2 Chainz.

A customized gold plate was attached to the SHERP, addressed to the ATL rapper. Proverbs 3:5-6 was written below his name. Many have seen these huge trucks on the West Ranch in Cody, WY. These massive vehicles can drive over possibly everything. They were flooded in Ye’s hometown of Chicago, IL during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Both 2 Chainz and West recently linked at Ye’s new Yeezy warehouse in Atlanta. From riding bikes to potentially recording music, the link up was long overdue.