Mariah Carey recently sat down with Vulture to discuss her three decade long career, her upcoming memoir and so much more. During the interview, Mimi recalled being forced to announce her pregnancy back in 2008 on the Ellen Degenres Show. At the time, there were rumors, but Carey had yet to confirm them. With a thirst to settle the rumors, Denegeres proceeded to give Carey champagne in a “toast to not being pregnant.”

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say,” says the “Shake It Off” singer. “And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage.”

A tragic and private experience for Carey was made into a tv moment that lacked empathy.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

Carey refers to recent accusations of unfair treatment by The Ellen Degenres Show employees. While the claims continue to loom, the Emmy winner has received support from Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun and more.

The Songbird Supreme goes on to describe a defenseless feeling during the interview. She had hoped for “empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?”

Read the full interview with Vulture here.