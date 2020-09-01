GEAH!!

For two decades MC Eiht has been one of hip-hop’s most recognizable voices in hip-hop; and undisputedly one of Compton’s finest originators and emcees.

After announcing his new album last week, Eiht returns with the visual for “Honcho” which features Conway The Machine & DJ Premier; the last time Eiht linked up with Preemo was on Which Way Iz West, the legends collaborative album from 2017.

Advertisement

MC Eiht’s Lessons will be released on 9-18-20 and features collaborations with DJ Premier, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Havoc, Talib Kweli, B-Real and Kurupt among others.