Megan Thee Stallion Won Best Hip-Hop at MTV VMAs Plus Announces LIVE SHOW With Lil’ Baby

Megan Thee Stallion Won Best Hip-Hop at MTV VMAs Plus Announces LIVE SHOW With Lil’ Baby

Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion won best hip-hop at the MTV VMAs Monday night. She accepted the award by giving a speech for her second award in her career so far.

Megan recently did a live performance partnering with Live Nation this past weekend and dedicated a part of her performance to Black Lives Matter of Breonna Taylor and more. The next day, the “Savage” rapper announces that she will have her LIVE SHOW at Red Rocks Unpaused with Lil’ Baby on Wednesday, September 2 starts at 9:30 p.m. EST.

You can see Meg’s celebration below

Advertisement