Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as her shooter in the Hollywood incident during an Instagram Live session a couple of weeks back. She revisits the event in her latest freestyle, expressing how she felt during a 60-second clip with the LilJuMadedabeat track.

Tic tac toe, I X this b—h

If a hit dog holler, I address that s–t

Got shot two times and I ate that s–t

Bounced right back with a Revlon deal

You can hear her flow below.