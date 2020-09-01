Even though the characters of Erik Killmonger and King T’Challa were from two different worlds, the storyline of Black Panther proved that they were fruit of the same tree.

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman played opposite sides of the coin of justice in the 2018, but these two men were connected before their appearance together in Wakanda and the Creed star spelled out their decade long destiny in a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram page.

“Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with ‘All My Children’ when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me,” wrote Jordan about him replacing Boseman on the famous soap opera. “You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

He reminisced about their friendship, their professional relationship and all of those little things like “every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug.” He made a vow to dedicate the rest of his days to living as Boseman did, “with grace, courage, and no regrets.”

And all throughout, that heartbreaking refrain, “I wish we had more time.”