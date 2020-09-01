Share:

Even though the characters of Erik Killmonger and King T’Challa were from two different worlds, the storyline of Black Panther proved that they were fruit of the same tree.

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman played opposite sides of the coin of justice in the 2018, but these two men were connected before their appearance together in Wakanda and the Creed star spelled out their decade long destiny in a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram page.

“Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with ‘All My Children’ when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me,” wrote Jordan about him replacing Boseman on the famous soap opera. “You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is!  Rest In Power Brother.

He reminisced about their friendship, their professional relationship and all of those little things like “every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug.” He made a vow to dedicate the rest of his days to living as Boseman did, “with grace, courage, and no regrets.”

And all throughout, that heartbreaking refrain, “I wish we had more time.”