Congratulations to Claws star Niecy Nash who recently revealed she got married to singer Jessica Betts.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Nash captioned her Instagram picture with Betts as they walked down the aisle.

Nash had posted a picture of herself with Betts on her Instagram story with the caption “plot twist” and a rainbow emoji, suggesting her revelation as a part of the LGBTQ+ community might be a surprise to the public. Just last year it was reported that she filed for divorce from her husband Jay Tucker. They had been together for eight years.

This is the first time Nash has publicly spoken about her relationship with Betts. Betts, who won Missy Elliott’s reality show The Road to Stardom in 2005, confirmed the news about her new marriage in an Instagram post herself. “I got a whole wife,” she captioned.

Social media also showed their support for Nash and Betts new marriage

Niecy Nash quietly leaving her hetero marriage for a loud debut of a queer one >>>>>> — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) August 31, 2020

niecy nash ion blame you!!! pic.twitter.com/XUe4KqUO51 — damian (@tender__woman) August 31, 2020

WIFE???? GAY??? NIECY NASH???? This is the best news i have ever received this entire year😩 congrats to her and her love💕 https://t.co/q5TB8RUWPn — ✨NIECY NASH IS GAY YALL✨🌈 (@NikkiCallowayy) August 31, 2020