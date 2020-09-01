Chicago’s violence this summer has been heartbreaking. So many shootings and no one in custody. It feels like an ongoing cycle of despair.

In a truly horrific shooting at a place where families should be able to enjoy a meal, one person is dead and four others were wounded, ABC7 Chicago reports.

According to Chicago police, three women and two men were shot around 1:30 p.m. while they ate outside Lumes Pancake House at 11601 South Western Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Witnesses said they heard 20-30 shots fired outside the restaurant as people ate in a large white tent used for additional seating. Regulars say the extra space is especially needed on weekends, as the restaurant is popular with the after-church crowd.

Police said a 31-year-old man who died at the scene was the target of the shooting. He was dining outdoors under the tent when a white SUV drove up and someone fired shots, striking him multiple times. This has become a norm in Chicago. And it’s sad that innocent families are continuously put at risk,

A 43-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and buttock and a 32-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, police said. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

A 32-year-old man who was shot in the thigh is now in stable condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. A 30-year-old woman who was shot in the foot is in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital.

Trevaughn Roberson, a relative of one of the women who was shot, said shootings are commonplace in the area.

“I won’t lie to you, it’s kinda normal for me. But it, for it to hit home, you know, it’s always that much worse. Of course, I’m affected by it, yeah,” Roberson said. “This goes on all day, every day. Everybody knows it. I just hope for better days.”

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.