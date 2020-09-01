Porn Legend Ron Jeremy Charged With 20 More Counts of Sexual Assault, Faces 250 Years in Prison

Porn Legend Ron Jeremy Charged With 20 More Counts of Sexual Assault, Faces 250 Years in Prison

According to several confirmed reports, the LA County Prosecutor’s Office has announced that adult film star Ron Jeremy is now facing 20 additional sexual assault charges involving 13 different women.

Jeremy faces six counts of battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, and two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object. If convicted, the porn legend who started his career in the 70s, faces a maximum penalty of up to 250 years in prison.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred as far back as 2004 and as recent as 2020. The female victims’ ages range from 15 to 54.

Advertisement

Jeremy faced eight felony sexual charges in June, but has pleaded not guilty. He has been held in custody since his June arrest and his being held on $6.6 million bond.

TheSource.com will update this story as it develops.