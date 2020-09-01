Snoop Dogg’s ever-expanding brand is continuing, this time with a deeper trek into the spirits industry. The Doggfather is making his “Gin & Juice” days of the past into a lucrative move for the future with the launch of INDOGGO Gin.



The arrival of Snoop’s new Gin brand comes 26 years after the hit song stole the ears of Hip-Hop fans worldwide.



“I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!” Snoop said to PEOPLE. “When I wrote ‘Gin & Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.”

The new Gin is created alongside Keenan Towns, the co-founder of Trusted Spirits, with the vision of INDOGGO embodying a “laid-back California style,” one that can easily be attributed to the HIp-Hop icon. Each bottle of INDOGGO is distilled five times and infused with seven botanicals and strawberry, citrus flavors for a crisp, sweet, fruity, and gluten-free offering.



The purple and gold-accented bottle will catch the eye of anyone strolling through the liquor aisle looking for a choice for the day. The Gin also took two years to develop.



If you are out west, INDOGGO will be available in California stores this fall before taking over the rest of the states at the turn of the New Year.