The whispers of the Miami HEAT being a strong opponent for the East favorite Milwaukee Bucks have been present since round 1. After stomping all over the Indiana Pacers, the Jimmy Butler-led HEAT were ready for Giannis Antentokounmpo and the boys handing them a game 1 loss. Butler led the way behind a career-playoff-best 40 points, 15 of which were delivered in a fourth-quarter blitz.



The career night from Butler placed the All-Star swingman in elite company, making him only the third player in HEAT history to score 40 in a playoff game. Who were the other two? Just a couple of legends in his good friend Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.



The HEAT remains undefeated in the playoffs while in the bubble and is prepping for Game 2.



“I told my teammates I probably wasn’t gonna pass the ball,” Butler said to ESPN. “I made a couple shots, and they said, ‘That’s fine with me.’



“I’ve watched so many great players. And it’s great to have D-Wade in my corner, I’m telling you. He’s always in my phone, telling me about the game, what to look for. He’s been a huge help. He’s the first person that texts me tonight whenever I get back to the locker room. I’m learning. I’ve been learning. I will continue to learn. I just want to win, though. I can’t say it enough.”



D-Wade would chime in on the performance from Jimmy, putting the rest of the league and playoffs on notice.

Hello everyone. If you haven’t met Playoff Jimmy. You’re welcome! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 1, 2020

Be the best player on the floor Jimmy G Buckets! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 1, 2020

