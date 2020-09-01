Jimmy Butler has been balling in the playoffs and it appears Joe Embiid enjoying and reminiscing over his play.

Butler went ham against the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday. Butler scored 40 points in the 115-104 win and took over down the stretch.

Embiid was following the game and tweeting what-if scenario about what if Butler stayed in Philadelphia?

IF…… — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2020

Minutes later, Embiid continued praising his former teammate.

Content matters, especially when tweeting. Embiid enjoyed being teammates with Butler last season and was upset they traded him to Miami. He also recently expressed not being trilled about the 76ers’ roster moves.

He was recently quite candid in saying he wished things had gone differently last offseason on The Old Man & The Three Podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter.

“The way things happened last summer, it was just so frustrating,” Embiid said, “so I was kind of mad at the whole world and I was just like, ‘Eh, whatever. I’m just coming to work and I’m going to do my best,’ but I wasn’t playing up to my standards.”

Ironically, the 76ers got swept out of the playoffs, while Butler is three wins away from knocking the reigning NBA MVP out of the playoffs. You can clearly see why Embiid is low key jealous.