SOURCE SPORTS: Vince Carter to Join ESPN As An NBA Analyst

Vince Carter isn’t staying away from the NBA for too long.

Carter is heading to ESPN to become an analyst on their network as first reported by the NY Post.

Carter recently retired from the league following a 22-season career. He became the first player in NBA history to play across four different decades.

Carter made appearances on TNT, ESPN, and FOX Sports called Summer League games and hosted his own podcast for The Ringer.

It will be interesting to see how ESPN decides to utilize Carter across its various NBA studio shows and game broadcasts.

Ironically, Carter minored in communications while attending North Carolina. Carter has been grooming himself for life after the NBA and should be a great fit at ESPN.