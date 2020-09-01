Another act of white supremacy, another step around the issue by President Donald Trump. Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump was asked about the murders committed by AR-15 slinging, Trump-supporting, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.



In case you missed it, Rittenhouse was a member of a Right-leaning militia group that clashed with protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the shooting of Jacob Blake. The group claimed to have traveled to the town to defend businesses during the protests, however, Rittenhouse would kill two and injure another before going on the run.



In the aftermath, Trump was spotted to have “liked” a tweet supporting Rittenhouse and in the press conference he did not condemn the actions, instead, inferred that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.



When specifically asked about Rittenhouse’s actions, Trump danced around the answer, instead, dropping off a quote that will rub many the wrong way.



“We’re looking at all—that was an interesting situation,” President Trump said. “You saw the same tape as I saw and he was trying to get away from them, I guess. It looks like. Then he fell and they very violently attacked him and it was something that we’re looking at right now, it’s under investigation, but I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed. It’s under investigation.”

Trump actually offers a defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, his right-wing supporter who killed two protesters.



"I guess he was in very big trouble, he probably would've been killed." pic.twitter.com/XFBtDOHP8y — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) August 31, 2020