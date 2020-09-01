Congratulations are in order for Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea as it is reported that the two will be expecting a new bundle of joy. According to reports, as Usher and Jeen were spotted in Los Angeles the girlfriend of the R&B singer showed off her bun in the oven to photographers.

Although it is unclear when the two started their love in this club, we do know that Jenn works as the A&R for Epic Records. The two made their first public appearance as a couple in October of 2019.

This would be the R&B mogul’s third child, as he shares two children with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. Reports say that this is Jenn’s first child, as it is unclear if she has any other children outside of Usher.

Hopefully, now that the news is out, Usher and Jenn decide to be a little more open regarding their bun in the oven as fans want to know what the two are expecting. Congrats to Usher and Jenn!