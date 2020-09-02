Tony Yayo was the last man standing in the beloved New York rap group, G-Unit. But it looks like 50 Cent washed his hands of the clique.

The Queens native is in the process of building a TV empire, but he told DJ Whoo Kid that he’s not interested in bringing the story of his music group to the small or big screen.

“I don’t care to do that,” Fif said around the 26:40 marker when asked about a G-Unit biopic in the future.

Whoo Kid pressured Fifty for a response and he provided an analogy. “Kendrick [Lamar] doesn’t even let those boys come on stage with him,” he said possibly referring to TDE or Black Hippy. “I could have did that! What the f*ck I’m bringing 30 n***as onstage for? I could have did it like Kendrick.”

It’s unclear why 50 Cent feels so strongly about not reliving this golden moment in Hip Hop, but he’s not on good terms with Lloyd Banks or Young Buck. Maybe one day they can bury the hatchet or do it for the culture.

Check out the full conversation below: