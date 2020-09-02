A$AP Mob is now one member lighter after A$AP Ferg has reportedly been ousted from the group. Monday, A$AP Illz hit Instagram to denounce Ferg from the unit.



“They Been calling me The Golden Child for years now and it’s not for no reason…..I been him,” Illz wrote. “Damn right I ain’t no yes man but you n*ggas don’t respect that shit. y’all rather have a n*gga who’s not even half way on my level around just cause he a Yes man and do Whatever you want at the snap of your fingers sit goofy.”



He would go on to toss in, “Ferg aint ASAP NO MORE. sorry guys. that n*gga burnt out, songs dumb trash. mr anthem can’t get right.”



Illz would go on to show a request from Ferg in an effort to communicate. His response, “N*gga u played urself. Fuck off my line. Fuck is u textin for.”



For a group that is relatively quiet, A$AP Ferg is keeping the music going, teaming with Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO earlier this month for “Move Ya Hips.”



Fans have weighed in on the matter, which you can see below.

Niggas kicked out Ferg before a rapist. https://t.co/gDe8oB9Cst — IG:__Jozu__ (@jozuintern) September 1, 2020

How you kick Ferg out the group when he the hottest?? — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) September 2, 2020