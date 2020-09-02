Akon is trying to create a real life Wakanda.

The R&B singer announced on Monday that he had laid the first stone for Akon City in Mbodiene park, not far from Dakar, the capital of Senegal. Akon also said that construction would begin next year.

“We are looking at Akon city to become the beginning of Africa’s future,” he said at the ceremony. “Our idea is to build a futuristic city that incorporates all the latest technologies, cryptocurrencies, and also the future of how African society should become in the future.”

Advertisement

Akon wants his city to be a “home back home” for Black Americans and others experiencing systemic racism. He plans on giving jobs to Black people interested in helping to construct the city. Akon City is set to have healthcare facilities, offices, malls, skyscrapers, and tourist centers. It will only be a five-minute drive from Senegal’s new airport.

Akon was granted 2,000 acres of land by the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, to build the city. On Akon’s part, he has raised some of the $6 billion dollars through unnamed investors.