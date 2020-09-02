We are only a few days away from the arrival of Big Sean’s 5th studio album, Detroit 2. The “Bounce Back” rapper has teased the project over the past several weeks with new singles, videos, merch and more. He even hoped on Instagram Live on Tuesday night and pondered on previewing songs before its official drop. We’ll see if we get that sneak peek. Until then we’ll enjoy what we have until Friday, Sept 4.

So far Sean Don has dropped “Harder Than My Demons” and the candid, Nipsey Hussle assisted, “Deep Reverence.” On Wednesday afternoon, Sean took to his socials to drop the star-studded tracklist for Detroit 2. The I Decided follow-up features Diddy, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko and more. Fans can also look forward to the 10 rapper posse cut entitled, “Friday Night Cypher.” Sean exclusively taps D-town natives including Eminem, 42 Dugg, Kash Doll, Sada Baby and more.

It would be remiss of Sean not to continue the interlude monologues from the 2012 prequel, where legends recall their fondest memories of Motor City. This time Big Sean calls on Dave Chapelle, Erykah Badu and Motown legend Stevie Wonder for their stories.

Last week Big Sean revealed that his label was hesitant on the release of “Deep Reverence,” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle. Despite the lack of support, he trusted his gut. The track was well received by fans for its sincere nature. It certainly set the tone for the upcoming album. Detroit 2 is executive produced by Hit-Boy, Sean himself and Kanye West.