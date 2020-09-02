Brandy and Monica’s highly-anticipated Verzuz celebration went down Monday evening and it was one for the books.

The R&B singers broke a record that was once held by International artists, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer. Over 1 million steadily tuned in to the three-hour Instagram Livestream. But the numbers for the other Livestreams came in including Apple TV and Apple Music and the ladies brought in an impressive 6 million viewers.

This means that the beloved virtual music series had higher viewership than MTV’s annual Video Music Awards, which aired the day before.

If you think that’s cool, not only did Kamala Harris make an appearance at the beginning of the stream, but Verzuz TV raised $250,000 for When We All Vote. Additionally, over 35,000 people signed up to vote.

Kamala Harris dropped in during the #Verzuz battle to encourage almost 1 million viewers to go vote 🔥 pic.twitter.com/21q66nxhIH — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) September 1, 2020

“When We All Vote is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that is on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American,” as per the official site.

The organization’s co-chairs include Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

If you missed Brandy and Monica’s epic showdown, head over to Apple Music or check out the IGTV recap below.