New York City public schools are preparing to open since the coronavirus closure in March. The Chancellor announced precautionary plans to ensure the safety of students and school staff members. Diddy is using the greenlight the open his third college preparatory school in his hometown.

Capital Prep Bronx is slated to open on September 8th with a fully remote schedule. The institution plans to serve at least 200 students in 6th and 7th grades. Within the next five years they plan to expand to 650 students in grades 6 through 11.

“My dream has always been to provide children in communities like the Bronx the high quality education they deserve,” said Diddy in a statement. “We’re not just teaching reading, math and coding. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world.”

Diddy and his business partner, Dr. Steve Perry, opened two prep schools in Harlem and Connecticut.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our next school together in Co-Op City, a community rooted in social justice and diversity.” Dr. Perry added in the statement. “While opening up remote at first is bittersweet, we have developed a best in class approach to online learning we are excited to implement with our new families. The Capital Prep college prep model is perfectly poised to transition into the digital space and we are excited to deliver a rigorous education to this inaugural class of scholars.”