Kanye West’s Sunday Service events have been a hit worldwide. In a recent interview on Nick Cannon’s podcast, Ye stated that he spent over $50 million on Sunday Service performances. The money went into uniforms for the choir, flights, and more. He stated that it was over 120 people who went to Jamaica to perform.

Luckily for Ye, the money spent on the choir came from the profits of his Yeezy shoes.

Take a look and listen to the podcast below.

Advertisement