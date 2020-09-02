Master P announced this week that he is launching a new food brand “Uncle P’s,” an alternative to Aunt Jemima and Uncle Bens that have been criticized as of late because of their stereotypical imagery.

“Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned” food line is set to have everything from pancake mix and rice to beans and oatmeal to grits and syrup.

In a statement to CNN, Master P said that he always assumed brands such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Bens were Black-owned. It wasn’t until recently that the NOLA rapper and entrepreneur learned about the racist stereotypes and problematic histories behind the names of some of these brands.

“When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, a lot of those products are mockeries of African-American people and couldn’t even feed our communities. With Uncle P, the more we make, the more we give. And the only way to give is by owning these products,” P said.

Not only does Master P want to provide an alternative but he also wants to create more job opportunities with upward mobility for Black people. He also wants some of the profits of the company to go toward developing real estate in Black communities.

“Right now we’re burning down our blocks and our communities while protesting injustice, but if we are able to own products and put money back in our community, we could buy those blocks back instead of burning them down,” he said.

Master P launched his food products line in March. However, it went largely unnoticed until around June when brands started to get rid of their racist logos and people started to support Black-owned brands and businesses more. Now Master P is trying to keep up with the demand.

“It’s not just about having the Uncle P products but also having a good cause behind it. I’m happy that I can make a difference in my communities.”

Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned foods are available at grocery stores around the country.