The NFL announced yesterday that they will put social justice messages in the endzones for the upcoming season.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during a conference call that the messages “End racism” and “It takes all of us” will be written on every endzone in every stadium.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says on a call that the phrases "End Racism" and "It Takes All Of Us" will appear in the end zones this year. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 1, 2020

Goodell also said on the conference call that “The NFL stands with the Black community, the players, clubs, and fans confronting systemic racism. We will not relent in our work.”

Advertisement

This is just the latest in the social justice initiatives made by the NFL. The league has approved similar messages to be put on the player’s helmets. The league also announced that they would allow decals on the back of helmets and team caps that display names of victims of police brutality and racism.

Houston Texans safety and NFL Players Association executive committee member Michael Thomas made a t-shirt that can be worn during warm-ups with the message “Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us,” on the front. The back says, “End racism.”

The actions by the NFL might be in response to the actions taken by the NBA and WNBA. Just last week NBA players were ready to boycott the rest of the season, maybe the NFL feared players would do the same. Even though this might be a step in the right direction, more can be done by the NFL.